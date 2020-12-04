Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 958 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In related news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $10,659,073 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

