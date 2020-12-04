Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 7,279 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,279 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.