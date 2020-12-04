Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after acquiring an additional 347,363 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,658,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,603,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,862,290 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

