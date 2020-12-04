Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BP PLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,050 shares of company stock worth $6,536,846. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $758.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $728.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.08. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $792.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

