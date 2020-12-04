Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 228,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,955 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,224 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $7,697,128.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,675,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,697 shares of company stock worth $56,291,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

