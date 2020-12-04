Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 106.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $138.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

