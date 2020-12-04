Cetera Investment Advisers Has $340,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

