Cetera Investment Advisers Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 19,288 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $39.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

