Cetera Investment Advisers Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,854,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,314,000 after acquiring an additional 201,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 109.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,499,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,319 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Genworth Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,228,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 747,693 shares during the period. Sonic Fund II L.P. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 129.0% during the second quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,968 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in Genworth Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,278,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,384,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNW stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on GNW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

