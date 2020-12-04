Cetera Investment Advisers Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,403,000 after acquiring an additional 669,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,725,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,576,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,802,000 after purchasing an additional 408,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after purchasing an additional 375,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

