Cetera Investment Advisers Has $444,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intuit were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.28.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $363.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $377.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

