Cetera Investment Advisers Has $470,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $67,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $85.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

