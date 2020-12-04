Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $111,454,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

