Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 125.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,970 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

