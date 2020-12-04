Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VFH stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.