Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $63.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

