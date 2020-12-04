Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $404,000 Investment in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $25.21 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

