Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,381 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

