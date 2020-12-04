Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 714 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of MNST opened at $86.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

