Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.