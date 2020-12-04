Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corning were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $37.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.60, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Insiders sold a total of 164,951 shares of company stock worth $5,552,697 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

