Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,750.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

