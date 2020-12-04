Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,562 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,174,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 722,926 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,439 shares during the period.

NYSE MIY opened at $14.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

