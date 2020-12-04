Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,050 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 540,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 60,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 113,819 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

