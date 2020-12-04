Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,802 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $148.01.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

