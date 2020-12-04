Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 63 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total transaction of $1,647,947.07. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 74,920 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,705,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

