Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 94 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,666,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,893,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

