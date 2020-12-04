Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $347,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

