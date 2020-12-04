Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.