CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,299 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.59% of CGI worth $104,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 876.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,309,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,547,000 after buying an additional 24,512,805 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth about $860,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI in the third quarter worth about $71,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in CGI by 15.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 367,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,821,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.02.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

