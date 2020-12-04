Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Shares of CRL opened at $234.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.91. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $257.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 36.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $9,734,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

