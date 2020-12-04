Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 318,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

