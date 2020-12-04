China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Gap Down to $0.53

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.48. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 5,602 shares traded.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.54% of China Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

China Pharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

