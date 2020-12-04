Christopher Day Sells 1,367 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $106,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Christopher Day sold 899 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $46,748.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Christopher Day sold 896 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $47,649.28.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $88.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

