Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CHYI opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51. Chykingyoung Investment Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.74.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile
