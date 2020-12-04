Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CHYI opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51. Chykingyoung Investment Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

