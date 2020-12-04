CIBC Boosts People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Price Target to C$14.50

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEO has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday.

Shares of PEO opened at C$11.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.00 million and a P/E ratio of 220.75. People Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

