Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Shares of CTRN opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $384.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $1,409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $2,018,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 23.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 74,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.