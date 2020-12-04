Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $77.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of BMY opened at $61.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 60,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

