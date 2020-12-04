Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $10.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBAY. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

CBAY opened at $7.17 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $493.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.48.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

