Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

CZNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $18.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $294.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,068 shares of company stock worth $154,681 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the third quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

