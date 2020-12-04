Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Sells $109,612.80 in Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CLAR opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $443.89 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,395,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after buying an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 83,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 141,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $4,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

