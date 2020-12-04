Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.07 and a beta of -0.60. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $555,627.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,588.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,810,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,314,424 shares of company stock valued at $76,130,783. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.