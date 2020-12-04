Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.90.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CXP stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.80 and a beta of 1.11. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth $92,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth $133,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.