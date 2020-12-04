Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMTL. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $18.56 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $464.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

