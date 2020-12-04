Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Lowered by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 420,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 42,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

