Contrasting Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) & The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and The Pegasus Companies (OTCMKTS:PEGX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Formula One Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Formula One Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of The Pegasus Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Formula One Group and The Pegasus Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 The Pegasus Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Formula One Group presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Formula One Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than The Pegasus Companies.

Risk & Volatility

Formula One Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pegasus Companies has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Formula One Group and The Pegasus Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $2.02 billion 4.56 $106.00 million ($1.35) -29.48 The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Formula One Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Pegasus Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Formula One Group and The Pegasus Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group -64.67% -3.51% -1.72% The Pegasus Companies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Formula One Group beats The Pegasus Companies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

The Pegasus Companies Company Profile

The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless Internet access and broadband communications to residential and business subscribers. It offers wireless Internet service utilizing licensed frequencies in 2.5 GHz frequency band and 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz frequency bands. The company holds licenses for the use of frequencies located in the upper 700 MHz band to provide terrestrial communication services; holds rights to 2.5 GHz education broadcast services or broadband radio service channels; and intellectual property rights for the distribution of satellite-based services using Ku band BSS and Ka band FSS frequencies at certain orbital locations. The company was formerly known as Xanadoo Company, LLC and changed its name to The Pegasus Companies, Incorporated in June 2015. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

