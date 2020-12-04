Contrasting Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) & 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) and 22nd Century Group (NYSE:XXII) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and 22nd Century Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swedish Match AB (publ) $1.56 billion 8.11 $412.20 million $1.34 29.10 22nd Century Group $25.83 million 9.25 -$26.56 million ($0.20) -8.60

Swedish Match AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swedish Match AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swedish Match AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swedish Match AB (publ) and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swedish Match AB (publ) 27.15% -72.67% 29.29% 22nd Century Group -93.55% -42.45% -38.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Swedish Match AB (publ) and 22nd Century Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swedish Match AB (publ) 0 2 7 0 2.78 22nd Century Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Swedish Match AB (publ) beats 22nd Century Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The company offers cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brand names; chewing tobacco products under the Red Man brand name; chew bags under the Thunder and General Cut brand names; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand. In addition, the company offers matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; lighters under the Cricket brand name; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. Further, it distributes third party tobacco products. Swedish Match AB (publ) markets its products through supermarkets, convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and own stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company's products under development include BRAND A, a very low nicotine content cigarette; X-22, a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as an aid to smoking cessation; and BRAND B, a low-tar-to-nicotine ratio cigarette. It is also involved in contract manufacturing business for third-party branded tobacco products. The company has a strategic research and development agreement with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for medical and therapeutic use, and other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

