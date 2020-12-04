Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$1.80

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$1.30 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMMC. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$1.65 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.79.

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock opened at C$1.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,148,013.20. Insiders bought 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690 in the last 90 days.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

