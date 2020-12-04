Cormark Boosts People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Price Target to C$12.75

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for People Co. (PEO.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

PEO stock opened at C$11.70 on Monday. People Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.97.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

