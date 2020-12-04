Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $221,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,209.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

